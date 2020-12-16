Sex offender dead after striking bridge pillar during pursuit in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – A convicted sex offender from Minnesota was killed when he drove into a bridge pillar while the North Dakota Highway Patrol was attempting to stop him in Fargo.

The incident began Tuesday evening in Glyndon, Minn., where Police Chief Justin Vogel says an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. The officer did not pursue the vehicle.

North Dakota state troopers later attempted to stop the man on I-29, between 32nd Ave. S. and I-94. Seconds after the troopers activated their emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated, swerved to the right and struck a bridge pillar for the I-94 overpass.

The driver of the vehicle was wanted by the Clay County, Minn. Sheriff’s Office for 1st degree sexual assault. The man was not immediately identified, but authorities say he had a record of prior sex offense convictions and was currently under investigation for sexual assault.

The 47-year-old man was the lone occupant. He was dead at the scene.