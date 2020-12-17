North Dakota taxable sales, purchases nosedive in 3Q

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 19.5% percent over the same time period the previous year.

Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said taxable sales and purchases for July, August and September totaled $4.72 billion.

Rauschenberger said the report reflects a similar drop reported in the second quarter.

He said the drop “is due to economic disruptions related to the coronavirus and decreasing oil prices.”