Minneapolis teenager creates game to promote the COVID-19 vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS – A 16-year old from Minneapolis develops an online game to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Josh Ternyak created COVID invaders to celebrate the release of the vaccine and emphasize the importance of getting it.

In the game, you’re playing as a syringe whose goal is to shoot tiny syringes aimed at the coronavirus in order to destroy it.

Ternyak says it took him about two months to think of the idea and design it.

He says he’s had a little over 30 people play the game.

“My goal was to really help inspire people and let people know that together we can defeat the coronavirus if we figure out the proper solution,” Web developer Josh Ternyak said.

Click here to play the game.