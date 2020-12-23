Moorhead restaurant invites Walz for free meal if he dines outside

Brewtus' Brickhouse, Moorhead, Minn.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead restaurant is inviting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to dine for free, but there’s a catch.

Brewtus’ Brickhouse says Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm can enjoy a meal on the house if they sit outside as the Governor’s COVID orders require.

The invitation is on the Brewtus’ Brickhouse Facebook page.

“We’ve got a very special table reserved just for you in the only section you’ll allow us to have available. But don’t worry, you’re tough Minnesotans who can handle anything. Hope to see you soon and Merry Christmas!!”

Along with the invitation is a photo of a snow-covered table, complete with pizza, beer, utensils, face coverings and “Reserved” signs for Walz, Ellison and Malcolm.

The restaurant also included a reminder that North Dakota, where indoor dining is allowed, is just a few blocks away.

“FOOD IS ONLY GUARANTEED HOT FOR 45 SECONDS. OR YOU CAN DRIVE 5 BLOCKS ACROSS THE RIVER AND EAT INSIDE.”

Walz has said the indoor dining ban is necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ellison has been taking legal action against bar and restraurant owners who defy the governor’s orders.