‘You just can’t see’ Blizzard warning continues for Red River Valley

Blizzard 12/23/2020 (NDHP)

FARGO (KVRR) – High winds and snow are causing plenty of travel difficulties throughout eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says I-94 is mostly clear in the Mapleton area, but visibility is near zero. “You just can’t see” according to Capt. Bryan Niewind, who says if you don’t need to travel, stay home.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Red River Valley. Winter storm warnings are also in effect in adjacent areas.

Most snow accumulations will be between 1 and 4 inches with more snow in central Minnesota. Blowing snow will cause low visibility all day. Temperatures will also fall through the day. North/northwest winds at 20-40 mph with gusts up to 50 are possible.

Tonight, the snow will move to the east and winds will start to calm down. Overnight lows will get below zero. The windchill could reach -20 and -30 in some areas.