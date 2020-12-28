Oslo and Pine River Businesses Hit With Cease-and-Desist Orders

violating Minnesota's executive orders

ST. PAUL, Minn. — More cease-and-desist orders are handed out for violating Minnesota’s COVID-19 pandemic executive orders prohibiting on-premises dining and drinking.

Jamieson’s on Main in Oslo had its license suspended after an inspection last week found the establishment was open and serving food indoors in violation of the governor’s orders.

A cease-and-desist order was also issued to Long Pine Store in Pine River, Minnesota for serving beverages.

According to Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff, enforcement actions are a last resort when it is clear that education and outreach are not sufficient to help a regulated establishment come into compliance with requirements.