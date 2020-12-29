Hoeven ‘evaluating’ Trump’s $2,000 stimulus proposal

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) says he’s in the process of evaluating whether to support President Trump’s request to approve $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus payments.

Trump recently signed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that provides stimulus payments of $600. But after he signed the bill, Trump made it clear to lawmakers that he wants the individual payments increased to $2,000.

“We worked hard to provide targeted COVID-19 relief that includes important priorities for North Dakota, and we are now evaluating the proposal for $2,000 stimulus checks as part of what additional help should be provided” Hoeven said in a statement to KVRR News.

The House earlier approved the $2,000 payments, but the legislation stalled in the Senate, where some Republicans have been reluctant to support Trump’s request.

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer didn’t immediately say whether he plans to support the president’s proposal.