Otter Tail County fugitive arrested in Wadena County

WADENA, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) A Perham, Minn. man who was wanted for not reporting to prison on a drug conviction has been arrested in Wadena and may face new drug charges.

Thirty-nine-year-old Terry Ciancio was arrested Monday during the search of a home.

Wadena Police, county deputies, Wadena-Hubbard SWAT and members of a drug task force seized meth, 650 pills and $1,650 cash. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $22,000.

Ciancio was considered a fugitive after failing to report to prison on a drug conviction in Otter Tail County last June.