With COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise it raises concerns among some

"These vaccines appear very effective and very safe particularly as we're giving more and more of them across the country."

FARGO, N.D. — With more people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, some in the public may be wondering whether or not the vaccines are safe.

“There’s a lot of myths around vaccines in general, but I would urge people to get their information either from a healthcare provider that they trust that has knowledge of this,” Sanford Health Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin said.

As more people receive their COVID-19 vaccinations some who are next in line have some questions.

“The virus vaccine is a little skeptical just the timing of it coming right after the election,” Lee Karfear of Moorhead said.

“I feel yeah it was a little rushed but they do have the research they have put in the time and the effort and the energy to get this done,” Sarah Spexet of West Fargo said.

Dr. Griffin says although it may seemed rushed, there is reasoning behind it.

“It did happen very quickly but no shortcuts were taken. Typically a vaccine would be tested, reviewed and approved and then the manufacturing process is begun. The government supported manufacturing of the vaccine before it was approved just on the chance that if they were proved effective and safe there would be no delay,” Dr. Griffin said.

Another concern is what’s inside the vials and if there’s a potential risk of contracting the virus.

“The U.S. government does a lot of things, but something like the vaccine I think they should release a lot of information because you really want to know what’s going into your body,” Karfear said.

“The COVID vaccine will not give you covid its not injecting the virus in you, it’s injecting an inactive part of the virus, but there is nothing active in there that would give you the covid disease,” Dr. Griffin said.

Even with a high effectiveness rate, people are still hesitant to take the vaccination.

“I think I won’t be participating in it, but if somebody is I hope the best for them but who knows what that thing has to offer,” Karfear said.

“These vaccines appear very effective and very safe particularly as we’re giving more and more of them across the country,” Dr. Griffin said.

Dr. Griffin says it is important to continue wearing masks because although highly effective the vaccines are not 100 percent successful.