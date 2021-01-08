Moorhead restaurant says reopening to dine-in customers will feel like “a grand opening”

Starting Monday, bars and restaurants in Minnesota can open to 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of 150 people.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz loosens COVID-19 restrictions that will go into effect on January 11th, including indoor dining.

“For us it does feel like a grand reopening, we’re excited to see our people, we’re in this business for the people,” Bartender & Server at Legends Sports Bar & Grill Baylee Engquist said.

“It was, I think a relief to many of our business owners, this week, Wednesday when Governor Walz announced that they would be loosening restrictions allowing indoor capacity and indoor dining, specifically for those restaurants and bars that have been struggling for so long, ” Downtown Moorhead Inc. President Derrick LaPoint said..

One of those businesses who let a sigh of relief was Legends sports bar & grill who say the shutdown really gave them time to appreciate what they had.

“We’re just excited to see those people again, and see all the faces that bring us here, and we come everyday to see,” Engquist said.

Engquist says half of the staff was expecting these restrictions to be loosened soon, while the other half was not expecting it until at least the spring.

“We really didn’t know what to expect, but we are just grateful that he is allowing us to be opening and hopefully we’re allowed to stay open,” Engquist said.

She says they will continue to do what they’ve always done when they were open, keeping in mind the guidelines put in place by the state.

“We will do the 10pm close, we will do the social distancing, the capacity changes will follow those as well, and then people will continue to see the extensive cleanings,” Engquist said.

She says that through it all, it has been the community support that has allowed them to overcome all the obstacles they’ve faced.

“We are super lucky to be where we’re at and to have the people that we have. They care not only about our business, but our staff as well, so we are forever grateful to them, and appreciate them greatly,” Engquist said.

The executive order also requires reservations to be made prior to going to the restaurant.