Police: Man Stabs Woman Then Injures Himself in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man is being treated for self-inflicted wounds at Sanford after stabbing a woman in south Moorhead.

Police responded to an apartment at 1202 34th Avenue South around 2:30 Sunday afternoon and found the woman with life-threatening stab wounds.

She was taken to Essentia in Fargo.

Police are not identifying the woman or male suspect at this time.

They say there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.