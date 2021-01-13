Woman arrested after shooting at Fargo Motel 6, no injuries

courtesy, KFGO

FARGO (KVRR) – A woman has been arrested for a shooting at a Fargo motel. Police say officers were called to Motel 6 early Wednesday morning on a report of a domestic dispute involving a man and woman.

Police say a woman shot at a man in the hallway of the motel, but did not hit him. The woman then walked out to the parking lot and was arrested.

Thirty-two-year-old Demetria Joseph was booked on charges of aggravated reckless endangerment, possession of stolen firearm and marijuana possession.

Joseph also has an arrest warrant for a home invasion burglary.