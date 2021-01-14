Pet Connection: Meet Reagan

Just as friendly a smile as his famous namesake.

It’s been a rough, rough week for anyone in politics or anyone who follows them.

Especially for Republicans.

So we thought it was fitting to remind you of one of the most famous and popular Republican presidents of modern times.

Meet Reagan.

This one’s a leopard gecko — an equally popular species of lizard.

With his friendly smile and well-socialized charm, he’s sure to cheer you up during these tough days in America.

Tasha Gorentz of Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue walks us through Reagan’s delightful personality and special needs for care, and shows us how his camera-ready smile could be just what you need as your newest family member.