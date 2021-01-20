Trump commutes sentence of Moorhead woman convicted of drug charges

Cassandra Kasowski

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Moorhead woman convicted of drug charges.

Trump commuted the sentence of 46-year-old Cassandra Ann Kasowski, who served more than seven years of an 18-year penalty for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substances.

The case involved the transportation of methamphetamine from Texas to North Dakota.

Trump also granted a full pardon to 63-year-old John Harold Wall, of Prior Lake, Minn. Wall pleaded guilty in 1992 to one federal count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Wall had already completed his five-year prison sentence and four years of supervised release.