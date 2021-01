Bill would establish flat income tax in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A West Fargo lawmaker has introduced a bill that would establish a single state income tax rate in North Dakota.

State Rep. Kim Koppelman’s bill calls for a 2% percent “flat tax” based on calculations from federal tax returns.

Koppelman says the bill would relieve the tax burden on low-income residents and says the bill gets rid of exemptions.

The bill will be heard in the House Finance and Taxation Committee.