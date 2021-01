Valley City mobile home fire

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A fire caused extensive damage to a Mobile home in Valley City on Saturday, January 23rd.

Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said crews responded to a fire call at 757 Viking Drive around 10:15 p.m.

He said the structure is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called back to the scene on Sunday, January 24th around 6:40 a.m. to put out a few hot spots at the scene of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.