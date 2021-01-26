$25 Gift Cards Approved For Households in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — If you live in West Fargo, keep an eye on your mailbox for a gift from the city.

The city commission held a special meeting Monday night to approve the COVID-19 Relief Enterprise Fund ordinance.

It provides a $25 gift card to each household in the city to be used at businesses in West Fargo.

Businesses interested in participating are now able to enroll with the city.

Gift cards should start arriving in late February.

Funding for the program comes from the federal CARES Act.