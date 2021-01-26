Hundreds of Thousands Enter Lottery System To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans 65 and older have until 5 a.m. Wednesday to sign up to be entered into a lottery to receive a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Star Tribune reports 205,000 seniors signed-up for the lottery.

You can pre-register online at mn.gov/findmyvaccine.

When the website opened at 5 Tuesday morning, there were already more than 10,000 people waiting in a virtual line.

The governor just announced the state will receive an additional 11,000 doses each week.

If you are randomly selected, you will be notified on Wednesday by text, email, or phone on how to finalize your appointment at one of the community vaccination clinics across the state.

The process will be repeated each week.