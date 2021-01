Board Suspends All Honor Flights Through June

The Honor Flight program to fly our nation’s military heroes to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials in their honor remains on hold.

The national Board of Directors has decided to suspend all Honor Flights through June 30.

They cited a number of factors in making the decision including the status of the vaccine rollout and group gathering restrictions in D.C.

Local fundraisers are still encouraged while following the pandemic guidelines.