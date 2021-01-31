Firefighters respond to chimney fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –A man out walking his dog notices fire coming from the roof of a house in the 12 hundred block of 9th street north in Fargo.

He called 911 and notified the people living inside.

Fargo firefighters responding a little after 8 o’clock Saturday night.

They found the source of the fire on the second floor inside the metal part of the chimney and were able to put it out six minutes later.

The estimated damage is $15,000.

There’s a little bit of char up in the attic but nothing really structurally serious and that’s thanks to the fire department and we don’t have much clean up to do thanks to the fire department so it could have been a much worse day today that’s for sure,” Homeowner, Douglas Yunker said.

No one was hurt and the family is able to remain in the home.

The cause is being investigated.