More Than 24,000 Shots Given At Minnesota’s Vaccine Test Sites

ST. PAUL, Minn. — More than 9,000 Minnesotans got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

That brings the week’s total to more than 24,000 shots given at the nine vaccine pilot clinics across the state on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The clinics are initially serving adults 65 and older, and prekindergarten through grade 12 educators, staff, and child care workers.

In our region, pilot clinics in Fergus Falls have given more than 700 shots of the vaccine.

Thief River Falls is at more than 600 shots.

If you registered on the state’s health website, you are automatically pre-registered for the random selection this week.

Notices will be sent on Wednesday.