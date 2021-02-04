Fargo man facing murder charge in girlfriend’s death

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A Fargo man who had been facing domestic assault and other charges is now charged with murder after his girlfriend died.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cody Plumlee was arrested in early December after police were called to a north Fargo apartment. They found his girlfriend, Kirsten Knaus, unconscious.

Knaus was hospitalized with serious injuries and died in late December.

Court documents say Plumlee pushed Knaus down the stairs during an argument over the keys to a car that they both use after she struck him in the head with a frying pan.

Plumlee said methamphetamine use had strained their relationship recently.

Plumlee remains in the Cass County jail with bond set at $250,000 cash or bond.