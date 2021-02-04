UND Football Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong Entering First Year in MVFC

Fighting Hawks picked seventh in valley football preseason poll

GRAND FORKS, N.D — With their debut in the Missouri Valley Football Conference coming at the end of this month, North Dakota football is feeling the disrespect after the league released its preseason poll on Wednesday.

Coming off back-to-back winning seasons as independents and making the FCS playoffs in 2019, the poll had them finishing seventh of the league’s ten teams.

The Fighting Hawks also did not have any players listed on the all-conference team. Three were named honorable mentions.

As new conference members, UND’s best are ready to prove the doubters wrong.

“Competition in the Missouri Valley is a lot better. Winning there would mean a lot more,” linebacker Jaxson Turner said. “Gain a lot more respect by having a winning record coming out of there. I’m excited for the challenge and I think our team is too.”

“Preseason rankings are it is what it is. We have to earn the respect. We knew joining this league, it was going to happen,” safety Jordan Canady said. “We just have to go out and prove it to everybody. I’m looking forward to our opportunities coming up.”

“Can’t really look to much into it. The media doesn’t really know what we’re about,” offensive lineman Ryan Tobin said. “We just have to keep going day by day at our operations and going like were winning the conference everyday.

The Hawks open up with three home games all against top five teams in the league.