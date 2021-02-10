Bill requires electors to support winner of popular vote

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A bill requiring North Dakota’s Presidential electors to cast their ballots for the candidate who won the state’s popular vote is making its way through the Legislature.

Right now, the state does not have such a law.

Former GOP State Senator John Olson was an elector in 2016, when Donald Trump won the state. Olson says during the time between Election Day and the Electoral College vote, he received several emails and letters, urging him to vote for Hillary Clinton instead.

The bill passed the house 82 to 7. It’s now in the Senate Judiciary Committee.