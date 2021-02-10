Bill would exempt draft redistricting maps from open records laws

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – An advocacy group wants North Dakota lawmakers to make the legislature’s redistricting process “open and accessible” to everyone.

“North Dakota Voters First” is opposing a bill that would exempt draft versions of redistricting maps from state open records laws.

Spokesperson Ellen Chaffee says the bill keeps early versions of legislative maps secret. She says that’s unacceptable and wants every step of the process to be open.

Chaffee says the group plans to offer amendments that would open up the process.

Legislative redistricting takes place every ten years after the U.S. census. Currently, North Dakota has 47 districts with each district having one senator and two representatives.