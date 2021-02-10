FM Area Diversion backers welcome decision affirming permit

FM Diversion

FARGO, N.D. – Supporters of the FM Area Diversion say a decision by a Minnesota agency to reject an appeal of a permit it issued in 2018 should remove one of the last hurdles to building the channel.

The Metro Flood Diversion Authority says the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announcement opens the door to discussions with affected landowners in Minnesota.

The DNR permit requires the diversion authority to obtain property rights for all land impacted by the project up to the probable maximum flood event.

Construction is underway on two inlet structures southwest of Fargo. Backers are hopeful that the channel will be operational by 2028.