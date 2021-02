Man Escapes House Fire In Hankinson

Fire Broke Out Around 9 P,M, Wednesday

There are no injuries this morning after a house fire in Hankinson.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m.Wednesday on the 200 block of 1st Street NE.

One man inside the house when the fire started got out unharmed.

The fire remains under investigation this morning. There is no word yet on how much damage the home sustained.