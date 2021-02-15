Fire Destroys Storage Building, Camper Trailers

Fire Broke Out Monday Morning Near Barnesville

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. – A steel building filled with camper trailers burns Monday morning southeast of Barnesville in Clay County.

Barnesville Fire Chief Michael Stetz says the a 40-by-80 foot steel building was fully engulfed in flames and the roof had fallen in when firefighters arrived on the scene. A Clay County deputy reported the fire around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

They don’t know how many camper trailers were inside the building.

No other buildings were threatened. Stetz says the fire knocked out the power to the main breaker to the building so it’s possible some type of electrical problem may have sparked the fire.

A deputy state fire marshal will be called in to look into the cause of the fire.