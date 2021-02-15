Social Distancing: Embracing The Cold

Someone finally showed me their pants.

Freezing jeans and setting them outside is a silly way to have some socially-distanced fun when it’s just so dang cold outside.

Larry in Moorhead did it, and sent this pic along. He says it doesn’t matter if anyone steals them because they don’t fit him. But I don’t know who would want to swipe a pair of frozen jeans.

Thanks for showing me your pants, Larry!

When it’s cold enough to freeze your pants in nearly an instant, there’s not much else you can do outside that’s useful. Right?

Well, you can still use the outdoors to stay in shape.

My running group did a socially distanced run on Saturday morning. The air temperature? 22 degrees below zero.

But if you’re still staying away from the gym, you don’t have as many options.



Look at me. It looks like I’m crusting over in ice. But it truly wasn’t that horrible.

I wore two of everything, shirts, pants, pairs of socks and gloves.

The only thing that suffered was my phone. It died in the cold so my music stopped halfway through.

But it was a fun endurance test. And only one guy driving past us rolled down his window to call us crazy.

Am I crazy for running in 22 below weather? I posted a pic on Twitter over the weekend and that’s the overwhelming opinion I got.

