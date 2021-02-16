Social Distancing: Fargo Theatre Film Club

I'm Very Excited About This Month's Selection

I know I miss seeing movies up on the big screen. There’s something exciting about watching something with a crowd who are all invested in the same thing at the same time. But if you’re missing that communal film-going experience during the pandemic, the Fargo Theater has you covered with their virtual film club they staryed last year. And this month’s movie caught my attention because it’s a stone cold classic, The Philadelphia Story from 1940. A rich heiress is about to get married, and the 1940-equivalent of the paparazzi is trying to crash the wedding with the help of her ex-husband.

It’s witty. It’s hilarious. Some of jokes surprised me with how cutting they are for 80 years ago.

And the cast is insane. Katherine Hepburn, Cary Grant, Jimmy Stewart. All legends.

I re-watched it just a couple weeks ago and it’s as much fun as any modern day movie.

The Fargo Theater is hosting a Zoom discussion on the film on February 24th. All you gotta do is watch the movie ahead of time. You can stream it on HBO Max.

Click here to sign up for the Fargo Theater Film Club on the morning show page on KVRR.com.

Now is a great time to catch up on old movies. It’s nice to relive the old days, you know, before COVID.

