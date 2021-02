Water main break in Moorhead

Street In South Moorhead Blocked Off Due To Break

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A street is blocked off after a water main break overnight in Moorhead.

The Moorhead Fire Department tells KVRR Local News the break happened around midnight on the 1000 block of 18 1/2 Street. S.

The break spilled water onto the road covering about half a block.

Moorhead Public Service crews were out making repairs overnight.

The impacted area remains coned off Thursday morning.