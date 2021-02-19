Social Distancing: Help Name MN Snowplows
The MN DOT Is Letting Us Vote On Names For 8 Snowplows Around The State
Here’s a way to have some fun with winter without ever have to step outside in it.
You can be in control of what the Minnesota DOT calls their snowplows. They’re holding a contest to name snowplows across the state.
You have until February 26th to vote.
Then they’ll name winners and rename a snow plow in each of the DOT’s eight districts.
You can vote for up to eight names in the contest, but boy that’s a tough task.
There are some good ones. A lot of local references too.
Plow Bunyan. Babe the Orange Plow.
I count at least three Prince-themed plow names. I’m partial to Raspberry Brrr-et.
Twins fans can pick Joe Plow-er, Justin Moresnow or Road Carew.
There are a few Native American names. I’d love to see that.
But I think my favorite one is there on the left. Duck Duck Orange Truck.
Click here to go vote.