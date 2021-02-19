Social Distancing: Help Name MN Snowplows

The MN DOT Is Letting Us Vote On Names For 8 Snowplows Around The State

Here’s a way to have some fun with winter without ever have to step outside in it.

You can be in control of what the Minnesota DOT calls their snowplows. They’re holding a contest to name snowplows across the state.

You have until February 26th to vote.

Then they’ll name winners and rename a snow plow in each of the DOT’s eight districts.

You can vote for up to eight names in the contest, but boy that’s a tough task.

There are some good ones. A lot of local references too.

Plow Bunyan. Babe the Orange Plow.

I count at least three Prince-themed plow names. I’m partial to Raspberry Brrr-et.

Twins fans can pick Joe Plow-er, Justin Moresnow or Road Carew.

There are a few Native American names. I’d love to see that.

But I think my favorite one is there on the left. Duck Duck Orange Truck.

Click here to go vote.