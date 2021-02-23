NDSU students hold 120 hour-long Freeze-A-Thon fundraiser

The fundraiser brings awareness and helps raise funds for the homeless community.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – NDSU students are showing their support to a local charity organization by helping bring awareness and raise funds for the homeless community.

Members of the Kappa Delta sorority and Alpha tau Omega fraternity are bearing freezing temperatures on the corner of University and 12th Avenue North.

The students will stand outside for 120 hours straight in support of the Down Home charity organization which helps people transition out of homelessness and into stable housing.

“It feels pretty good because eventually it all works out in the end and we do a pretty good chunk for Down Home. It helps buy them furniture and so they’ll give them beds and some of it goes to a little bit of food for them and it also helps with the apartment,” ATO fraternity member Zachary Keller-Bies said.

The Freeze-a-thon fundraiser will continue though February 26th.

To help support the Freeze-A-Thon, click here.