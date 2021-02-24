Six-year-old girl dies in snowmobile crash

FEDERAL DAM, Minn. – A six-year-old girl who was a passenger on a snowmobile died when the machine crashed on the shores of Leech Lake in northwestern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old woman was driving the snowmobile in the yard of their residence in Federal Dam Monday afternoon.

The snowmobile struck a stump, launched down an embankment and crashed into a tree.

The girl was dead at the scene.

The woman was treated on scene and transported to a hospital for further treatment. Her condition is not known.