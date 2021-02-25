Pet Connection: Meet Mozzie

Mozzie Is A Pup Growing Into His Personality

This week we’ve got a pup who still has a lot of growing left to do.

But he’s already quickly growing into his personality.

Meet Mozzie from Journey Home Animal Rescue in Grand Forks.

He’s a 3 1/2 month-old Mastiff/Malamute mix. He’s a growing pup who will be a big boy one day.

In the meantime, he’s learning the ropes from two older dogs in his foster home.

He also loves playing with their other pup, but keeps a respectful distance from their family cat.

He’ll be available soon. People are already going gaga over him here at KVRR, so you better act fast if you want him for your family.

Click here to learn more about Mozzie.

Plus, we have an update on last week’s guinea pigs, along with a bumper crop of bunnies at Kritter Krazy rescue in Fargo.