Pet Connection: Meet Chance

Give a guinea pig a chance to make your life pretty great.

They’re the only animal rescue in the Fargo metro area that specifically serves reptiles and exotic pets.

And this morning, they’re up to their eyeballs in small animals, including seven guinea pigs.

Since seven is supposed to be a lucky number, let’s introduce you to one of them.

His name is Chance.

He’s got a beautiful long coat, loves to be spoiled with fresh veggies and other treats, and has had a great opportunity to get well-socialized and used to being handled.

Tasha Gorentz, the founder of Kritter Krazy, joins us this week to introduce us to her little buddy Chance.

We bet there’s a pretty good chance you’ll want to hang out with him too.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/KKRERESCUE