MSUM’s Athletic Director Leaving For Prairie Heights Community Church

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Director of Athletics at MSUM is leaving for a new role.

Doug Peters has been hired as Executive Director for Prairie Heights Community Church in West Fargo.

Peters had been the Dragons athletic director since 2007.

Chad Markuson will serve as the Interim Athletic Director.

“There’s not a new person coming in who has to learn everything,” said Markuson.

“I already can hit the ground running. I’ve been here in the deputy athletic director roll for a couple of years now and I know all the players, I’m able to just keep us moving forward. I know what projects are in play and how I can continue to advance the department.”

MSUM President Anne Blackhurst said Peters “transformed the lives of hundreds of student athletes”.