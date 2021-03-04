Pet Connection: Foster A Connection

4 Luv Of Dog Rescue Forced To Turn Dogs Away Due To Lack Of Foster Homes

This week’s Pet Connection is a call for people who want to foster a connection with a dog in need.

4 Luv of Dog Rescue needs foster homes so badly, they’re having to turn dogs away right now.

They’re a mainly foster-bases rescue.

Due to a limit on the number of people they can safely have in their shelter during COVID, they can’t keep as many dogs there either.

They need as many people as possible to sign up to foster dogs.

The rescue pays for all the food, bedding and toys for a foster dog.

All you need to do is give them a loving home where they can thrive.

Savanna Leach with 4 Luv of Dog says dogs in foster homes, “Get a chance to really show their personality and kind of get comfortable with people, with other dogs in the home, because a lot of these dogs have not experienced love and so it really helps with that.”

Click here for more information on fostering a dog through 4 Luv of Dog.

Plus, you may have missed your chance to snatch Mozzie, but you just might get lucky if you hurry.

The 3 1/2 month-old gorgeous Mastiff/Malamute mix joined us from Journey Home Rescue in Grand Forks last week.

He’s a growing pup, but he’s learning the ropes from the dogs in his foster home.

He’s actually got a visit with a potential adopter today, but nothing is set in stone.

Journey home is still accepting applications.

But he’s not gonna last for long, so hurry on to the morning show page on kvrr.com to find out more.

Now, let’s head over to Adam for a different kind of Pet Connection this week.