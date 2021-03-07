Fire destroys house in rural Wahpeton

Richland County's Brett Lambrecht reports the house looks to be a total loss.

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) — Fire destroys a house northwest of Wahpeton.

Crews were called to 17905 County Road 10 Southeast around 6:30 Saturday night.

Departments from Dwight, Wahpeton, Breckenridge and Mooreton responded.

They worked for about three hours on scene.

The homeowners were not at home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help the family.