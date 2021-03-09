LIVE: Har Mar Superstar Talks New Album And His Moorhead Bar

Har Mar Superstar's "Roseville" Is Available Digitally Now

FARGO (KVRR) – One of Minnesota’s biggest indie musicians has his first album out since coming back home to the state.

Har Mar Superstar, the musical alias of Sean Tillmann, released “Roseville” digitally last week. The album will be available in stores in May.

It’s his first album as Har Mar since he moved back to Minnesota five years ago.

He and his band mates recorded their parts of the album largely separately because of COVID. He calls the album an “existential homecoming” for him.

Roseville is a Twin Cities suburb where the Har Mar Mall is located, which Tillmann took his stage name from.

He describes the album’s sound as AM Gold, combining personal lyrics with upbeat music. He says, “That era of radio where the performers were very flamboyant. The songs were kind of rooted in something very personal yet the pop kind of comes out.”

Har Mar has also ties to the Metro. He co-owns Harold’s Bar in Moorhead.

He says they’ve had setbacks over the last year because of the pandemic, but says business is starting to pick up again as we head into spring.

He adds, “We’re doing fine now and we’re back open at 4 p.m. every day so I’m hoping people will get out and enjoy our beautiful patio today. We have probably one of the best patio setups I think in Fargo/Moorhead.”

Click here for a list of places where you can download or order “Roseville”.

Check out the video above for more, including how be decided to become a mail carrier during the pandemic.