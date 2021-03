N.D. HS Bball Roundup: Region One Tournament

Oak Grove, Kindred advance to championship game

FARGO, N.D. — It was semifinal Tuesday at the SHAC for the Class B boys basketball region one tournament.

In the first game, it was upset city as the four seed Oak Grove took down the one Enderlin, 70-59.

In game two, the two seed Kindred won in commanding fashion over the three seed Central Cass, 53-37.

The Grovers and Vikings will play for a spot at state Thursday night.