Physician Critic Of Handling of Pandemic Running for Minnesota Governor

CHASKA, Minn. — Former state Sen. Scott Jensen makes his Republican candidacy for governor official.

The family physician has been critical of the state’s response to the pandemic and in interviews with Fox News and other media outlets has questioned federal guidelines around reporting COVID-19 deaths.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who is serving his first term, is expected to seek a second term but has not formally announced his campaign.

Mike Murphy, the Republican mayor of Lexington, is the only other candidate who has announced a run for governor in 2022.