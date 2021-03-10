WE Fest 2021 Headliners Announced

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — After taking a well-timed summer off last year, which just so happened to include a worldwide pandemic, WE Fest is back this summer with a big lineup.

Florida Georgia Line headlines on August 5 followed by Dierks Bentley on the 6th and Blake Shelton closes it out on the 7th.

Other acts include Lanco, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band many others.

Kelly Pickler is listed as an emcee.

Three day general admission passes run around $150 and are on sale now on WE Fest’s website.