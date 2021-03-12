Cramer discusses Covid-19 concerns

Says President Biden's COVID-19 relief package will increase the national debt.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Senator Kevin Cramer went before the North Dakota House regarding concerns over the state’s stance throughout the pandemic.

Cramer is expressing doubt over President Biden’s COVID-19 relief package saying it will increase the national debt.

Cramer says he expects North Dakota will receive a sizable amount of funding after the state shut down its economy during the pandemic.

“I opposed it strongly. It doesn’t meet the needs at the moment. It could end up harming the economy and our workers more than it helps, but now that it is law there are areas North Dakota can take advantage of including $350 billion set aside specifically for states and communities,” Cramer said.

Cramer says he hopes to make progress on building, improving and maintaining the state’s transportation infrastructure.