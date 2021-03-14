Churches prepare as Governor Walz increases capacity limits

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — With Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s update on COVID-19 guidelines, one local church is getting ready to welcome its congregation back.

“Most of the changes you’re going to hear about will happen on Monday at 12 p.m. Wedding ceremonies there’s no capacity; use the social distancing. This is a big deal. You can start planning those ceremonies that matter, these are life events that shape who we are, those things are going to be able to be done and be safe,” Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz said.

With most wedding ceremonies and religious services taking place under one roof, Minnesota churches will no longer have capacity limits.

As a major religious holiday nears, Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Moorhead is welcoming more people in for worship.

“This lifting that Governor Walz had on the actual total number of people helps us in that we can use our gather space freely if we have larger crowds, especially looking at Easter coming up,” Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church Pastor Larry Delaney said.

With larger gatherings, people who attend services must follow all precautionary guidelines.

“We ask all people to wear masks, the priest and those distributing communion do sanitize and are wearing masks as they are down by the people. We keep distances between individual households. We sanitize after every mass, spray down the church after every mass,” said Delaney.

One member of the church says she is glad to have more people as opposed to watching services through a screen.

“It’s not the same that you can see it and you can hear it, but you can’t feel it and so we’ll be really good for people to come back and I think we’ll have a full church. I’m really looking forward to having coffee and rolls again and having this full of people and all the community that we all miss so much,” Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church Liturgy Director, Julie Hardmeyer said.

Pastor Delaney says the church will have a signup list for Easter services to help ensure social distancing guidelines.