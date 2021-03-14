CVS Health & Goodrich Pharmacy Added To COVID-19 Vaccine Network

ST. PAUL, Minn. — CVS Health and Goodrich Pharmacy are added to the expanding network of pharmacies vaccinating Minnesotans across the state.

Minnesota now has five pharmacies with dozens of locations participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that launched last month.

Appointments at CVS and Goodrich Pharmacy will become available in the coming days with information on the Vaccine Locator map on the heath department’s website.

As of Wednesday, just over 20% of Minnesotans have had at least one dose of the vaccine.