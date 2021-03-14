Gov. Doug Burgum Recovering From Hip Surgery

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum is recovering this weekend after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

The 64-year-old Republican had surgery Friday to replace his left hip.

Gubernatorial authority was briefly delegated to Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford on Friday morning.

Sanford said he didn’t take any actions before Burgum resumed his authority.

Burgum issued a statement saying the surgery went well and he looks forward to pain-free horseback rides.

He joked that his career as a college hurdler is over.