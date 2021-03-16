Proposed pipeline ‘vital’ if Dakota Access shuts down

BISMARCK, N.D. – A proposed oil pipeline in northwestern North Dakota would take on added importance if the Dakota Access pipeline is shut down, according to the developer of the McKenzie County project.

Bridger Pipeline wants to convert 27 miles of an oil gathering pipeline into a transmission line and extend it by more than 2 miles.

The state Public Service Commission is holding a hearing on the proposal on March 22.

The application by Bridger alludes to the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access pipeline that will be discussed in a federal court hearing scheduled next month.

A judge has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers why the pipeline should continue to run while the Corps conducts a detail environmental survey.