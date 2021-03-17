Junkyard Brewing is reopening its bar and patio

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Junkyard Brewing announces it is re-opening for sit down service for the first time in nearly a year.

On March 24 at 4:00 P.M. the Moorhead brewery will open its doors and seats to customers.

The bar and patio will be open to guests to have their fill of brews they could usually only drink at home during the pandemic. Capacity is limited to 75 percent and even the patio guests have to stay with their group.

“We worked really hard to try and maintain the same junkyard experience everyone has gotten used to over the years There will be some slight changes just per the Minnesota guidelines, but we’re trying to create that same Junkyard feel,” Operations Manager Nate Haugen said.

The response to the re-opening announcement on social media has been overwhelmingly positive.