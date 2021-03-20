The Freez, formerly known as Tastee Freez, opens for the season

Former Tastee Freez re-opens to the public under new name

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A local sweet treat favorite is celebrating the start of spring with a new name and a grand season re-opening.

The former Tastee Freez will now be known as “The Freez.”

Co-owner Jessica Malvin says the transition has been a bittersweet moment, but this will give the restaurant the chance to test out new flavors and menu items, as well as be more involved within the community.

Malvin is no stranger to the restaurant. She began working there when she was just a teenager.

“It means a lot more that we own it and it’s solely ours and that we don’t have a franchise anymore. We’re going to try to thank our military, thank our first responders and do some different specials throughout the year. We’re still working on what it’s going to be, but just trying to get back to the community more than we weren’t necessarily able to with the franchise,” Malvin said.

The Freez is open seven days a week.

For business information click here.